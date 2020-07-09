3660 Mcknight Rd N

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath with Fenced in Yard - Property Id: 277693



This very well kept up home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath with two car garage. BIG backyard that is fenced in! Hardwood floors are great feature through out the main floor. ALL 3 bedrooms on the main floor, bath upstairs. Lower level has a huge rec room, 4th bedroom and Bathroom! Plenty of storage downstairs along with a washer/dryer. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls

