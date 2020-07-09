All apartments in White Bear Lake
3660 Mcknight Rd N

3660 Mcknight Road North
Location

3660 Mcknight Road North, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath with Fenced in Yard - Property Id: 277693

This very well kept up home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath with two car garage. BIG backyard that is fenced in! Hardwood floors are great feature through out the main floor. ALL 3 bedrooms on the main floor, bath upstairs. Lower level has a huge rec room, 4th bedroom and Bathroom! Plenty of storage downstairs along with a washer/dryer. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277693
Property Id 277693

(RLNE5770533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

