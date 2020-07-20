All apartments in Victoria
842 Gannon Way

842 Gannon Way · No Longer Available
Location

842 Gannon Way, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Beautiful Must See Property next to Deithelm Park. Large open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Impressive 3 seasons enclosed porch that overlooks the park. Elaborate custom woodwork built-ins in the living room and the mudroom. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom containing large soaker tub, separate shower, and impressive walk-in closet. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Finished basement with lots of space to enjoy, including a lower level wet bar.

This property is available as a Rent2Own/Contract for Deed only, traditional lease is not on option on this home. For traditional, 12 mo lease rentals, please go to 612RentNow.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

