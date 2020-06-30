All apartments in Vadnais Heights
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4304 Bridgewood Terrace

4304 Bridgewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Bridgewood Terrace, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4304 Bridgewood Terrace Available 04/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available April 1, Split Level, Large Deck, Lower Family Room, 2 Car Attached - End unit townhouse in Vadnais Heights available for an April 1 move-in. This is a split level home. The upstairs has a large living room that connects to the dining area. The dining area has a walkout to the large deck on the side of the townhouse. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen floor and appliances are newer. There are two bedrooms on the upper level including the master. The master bedroom has a private vanity, walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom.
Downstairs there's a family room, third bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. There will be a brand new washer/dryer in the unit. This townhouse has central a/c and an attached two car garage with shelving for storage. Easy access to Highway 96 and 35E. Less than a mile to Cub Foods, Walgreens, Caribou and many restaurants.

SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes association dues and lawn/snow
Residents are responsible for watering the grass and landscaping.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5597973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have any available units?
4304 Bridgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vadnais Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have?
Some of 4304 Bridgewood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Bridgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Bridgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Bridgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vadnais Heights.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace offers parking.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Bridgewood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4304 Bridgewood Terrace has units with air conditioning.

