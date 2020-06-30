Amenities

4304 Bridgewood Terrace Available 04/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available April 1, Split Level, Large Deck, Lower Family Room, 2 Car Attached - End unit townhouse in Vadnais Heights available for an April 1 move-in. This is a split level home. The upstairs has a large living room that connects to the dining area. The dining area has a walkout to the large deck on the side of the townhouse. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen floor and appliances are newer. There are two bedrooms on the upper level including the master. The master bedroom has a private vanity, walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom.

Downstairs there's a family room, third bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. There will be a brand new washer/dryer in the unit. This townhouse has central a/c and an attached two car garage with shelving for storage. Easy access to Highway 96 and 35E. Less than a mile to Cub Foods, Walgreens, Caribou and many restaurants.



SORRY NO PETS

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Rent includes association dues and lawn/snow

Residents are responsible for watering the grass and landscaping.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Pets Allowed



