Apartment List
/
MN
/
stillwater
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN with garage

Stillwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Stillwater

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10720 39th Street N
10720 39th St N, Lake Elmo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2427 sqft
Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11911 Linden Court N
11911 Linden Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2423 sqft
This beautiful Brand New home is available for immediate occupancy! Featuring upper level living, gourmet kitchen and walk in closets in each bedroom, it is sure to make a statement. Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo.
Results within 10 miles of Stillwater
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$971
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:18pm
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1212 Hanley Rd
1212 Hanley Rd, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
8 Available 08/01/20 Description This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4381 sqft
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2636 sqft
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5927 131st Court N
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
474 Marcella Lane
474 Marcella Ln, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Topaz" plan very attractive. This fine 4 year old former model home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2579 Eagle Trace Lane
2579 Eagle Trace Lane, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 story Townhome w/ 2 bedroom, 2 bath & 2 car tandem garage w/convenient Woodbury location. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen & bathroom. Looks very new and crisp. Stainless Steel Appliances. Lot of upgrades....

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
City Guide for Stillwater, MN

Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.

Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stillwater, MN

Stillwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIHugo, MNOakdale, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Forest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNSouth St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNNew Richmond, WIInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities