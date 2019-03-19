All apartments in St. Paul Park
1002 Ashland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 Ashland Avenue

1002 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul Park, MN 55071
Saint Paul Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2 on the upper level and one bedroom on the lower level. 2 car attached garage. New windows and door in 2017. Wood burning fireplace. Large yard with 12'?x18'? deck.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1002 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul Park, MN.
What amenities does 1002 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1002 Ashland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Ashland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Ashland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
