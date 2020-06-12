Apartment List
MN
/
st joseph
/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MN

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1393 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1285 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Arbor St
88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home! Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1280 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Gardens
1 Unit Available
737 Washington Memorial Drive
737 Washington Memorial Drive, St. Cloud, MN
Large 4 Bedroom House - Great Location! This property does not participate with Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5743879)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hester Park
1 Unit Available
422 9th Ave. N.
422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804 3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC! Walking distance to many amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
821 N Benton Drive
821 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bath home with large rooms. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, large living room, lower level family room. Single car garage and off-street parking.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
St. John Cantius
1 Unit Available
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Clemens and Munsinger Gardens
1 Unit Available
1226 10th Avenue South East
1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1200 9th Avenue S
1200 9th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house on the south side of St cloud. Plenty of off street parking and a yard with shed.

