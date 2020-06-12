/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MN
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
22 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
42 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$770
1025 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
30 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
3 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$815
965 sqft
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:12pm
10 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1134 sqft
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
59 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
ONE-ON-ONE APPOINTMENT TOURS: Please call or email to schedule an individual appointment time | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.