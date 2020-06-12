/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1417 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
15915 54th street ne Available 07/01/20 Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1225 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
16973 90th Court North
16973 90th Court North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1882 sqft
16973 90th Court North Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Townhome in Maple Grove - Nicely maintained 2 level Townhome. Master suite, with 2 car attached garage. Large main level open living area with main level office/Bedroom.
7676 Fountain Lane
7676 Fountain Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
RARE 5-BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM/2 CAR GARAGE EXECUTIVE HOME W/SAUNA IN MAPLE GROVE!!!-AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST- $2,850/MONTH - Another amazing listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! This is a rare find. Welcome home to this beautiful 5-bedroom/3.
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.
14747 Cloquet St
14747 Cloquet Street, Dayton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on website or call 612-324-8761. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 2,200 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1075 sqft
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
1820 Gladview Lane
1820 Gladview Lane, Maple Plain, MN
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
12185 70th Avenue N
12185 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN
Here's another gorgeous home brought to you by Renters Warehouse.
15562 60th Avenue North
15562 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1778 sqft
Great home with an easy commute to everything. Lawn care and snow removal provided.
5016 Yuma Ln N
5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1892 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125 Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446 3BR/2.
15505 59th Pl N
15505 59th Place North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Family Home in Plymouth MN - Property Id: 110915 Beautiful Single Family Home located in the Wayzata School District. It has a 4 car garage and half acre lot with nice views. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
11102 191st Street
11102 191st Ave NW, Elk River, MN
Rare 4B 4B in Elk River Quiet Residential Neighborhood! - Gorgeous home on a large lot complete with mature trees surrounded by nature in a quiet residential neighborhood.
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
15557 60th Avenue N
15557 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1763 sqft
Available 7-1-2020. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint job. Beautiful 3 BR Legacy Park, TH in the high demand Wayzata school district. Open concept main level. Center island in kitchen and SS appliances.
15736 60th Ave N
15736 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Loft space, attached 2 Car Garage End Unit Townhome with huge lawn space in Wayzata school District (School bus stops right in front of the house).
