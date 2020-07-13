Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

24 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Joseph apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$865
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
26 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated July 10 at 08:14pm
28 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
35 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6838 24th Street North
6838 24th Street North, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
10 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
32 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
River Oak Heights Apartments
100 River Oaks Dr, Cold Spring, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1223 sqft
Close to Highway 23 and a short drive to St. Cloud. Walking distance to the school, downtown area and medical center. Apartments feature a balcony, fireplace, high ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1135 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
West End
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3208 22nd Street S
3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,100
1260 sqft
Charming main floor unit available for rent! Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pantown
826 21st Ave. N
826 21st Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
3/2 Duplex - This great 3 bedroom 2 bath side x side duplex is rarely available. Convenient north side location, close to schools and shopping. Quiet long term neighbors. Large rooms with neutral decor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2419 41st Avenue S
2419 41st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1412 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this well kept and nicely updated two level townhouse located in south St. Cloud.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Joseph, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Joseph apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

