3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Longhorn Ln
2210 Longhorn Lane, Buffalo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1753 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1346 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Cedar Place
413 Cedar Place, Maple Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1934 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent $1250/month - Location, location, location! Conveniently located in walking distance from schools and from other shops, restaurants and Highway.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
421 Cedar Place
421 Cedar Place, Maple Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in serene Maple Lake available for rent now! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property has a lovely open concept layout that is perfect for entertaining with enough space for everyone.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.
