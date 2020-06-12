17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1393 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
13 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1488 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1280 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Gardens
1 Unit Available
737 Washington Memorial Drive
737 Washington Memorial Drive, St. Cloud, MN
Large 4 Bedroom House - Great Location! This property does not participate with Section 8 Housing. (RLNE5743879)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hester Park
1 Unit Available
422 9th Ave. N.
422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804 3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC! Walking distance to many amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5345 Sand Bunker St
5345 Sand Bunker Street, St. Cloud, MN
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful two level home built in 2006. The home has a wonderful open floor plan, 4 nice sized bedrooms, master with private bath and walk in closet, 3 baths, completely finished on two levels. 2 fireplaces.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
St. John Cantius
1 Unit Available
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Clemens and Munsinger Gardens
1 Unit Available
1226 10th Avenue South East
1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1200 9th Avenue S
1200 9th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house on the south side of St cloud. Plenty of off street parking and a yard with shed.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
821 N Benton Drive
821 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bath home with large rooms. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, large living room, lower level family room. Single car garage and off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1285 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Arbor St
88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home! Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
11540 Kramer Ave NW
11540 Kramer Avenue Northwest, Wright County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2660 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Cloud, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Cloud is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in St. Cloud.
    • While rents in St. Cloud fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

