apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph, MN with washer-dryer
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Results within 5 miles of St. Joseph
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Results within 10 miles of St. Joseph
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1347 sqft
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
River Oak Heights Apartments
100 River Oaks Dr, Cold Spring, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1223 sqft
Close to Highway 23 and a short drive to St. Cloud. Walking distance to the school, downtown area and medical center. Apartments feature a balcony, fireplace, high ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.