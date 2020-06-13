/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
75 Accessible Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Downtown East
110 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,332
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:46am
$
Downtown West
28 Units Available
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,539
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,939
1409 sqft
New construction community with lavish amenities. On-site Jacuzzi spa, penthouse lounge, skyway connection and private dining room. Fitness center, boxing station and more. LEED-certified building. Designer finishes. Personal errand services.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
Loring Park
2 Units Available
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 Nicollet's upgraded kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, and a full size washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Warehouse District
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
St. Anthony 1 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Anthony 3 BedroomsSt. Anthony Accessible Apartments
St. Anthony Apartments with BalconySt. Anthony Apartments with GarageSt. Anthony Apartments with GymSt. Anthony Apartments with ParkingSt. Anthony Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN