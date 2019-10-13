Renovated 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms 2 bath - Property Id: 164471
Gorgeous 3 level Townhome with stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors and updated bathroom. Great neighborhood and great school district. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164471p Property Id 164471
(RLNE5193655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have any available units?
804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have?
Some of 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN currently offering any rent specials?
804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN is pet friendly.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN offer parking?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not offer parking.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have a pool?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not have a pool.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have accessible units?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not have accessible units.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 18th Ave S, St. Cloud MN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)