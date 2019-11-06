All apartments in South St. Paul
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

221 Grand Ave W #216

221 Grand Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

221 Grand Ave W, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Second Floor Condo for October 1, Walk-in Closet, Underground Parking, A/C - Second floor condo available October 1 in South St. Paul. Large living room with built-in a/c unit. Open floor plan between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Rent includes one underground parking space. There's a laundry room just down the hall from this condo.

Rent includes water, trash, gas & association dues
Sorry no pets allowed
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have any available units?
221 Grand Ave W #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have?
Some of 221 Grand Ave W #216's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Grand Ave W #216 currently offering any rent specials?
221 Grand Ave W #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Grand Ave W #216 pet-friendly?
No, 221 Grand Ave W #216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South St. Paul.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 offer parking?
Yes, 221 Grand Ave W #216 offers parking.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Grand Ave W #216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have a pool?
No, 221 Grand Ave W #216 does not have a pool.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have accessible units?
No, 221 Grand Ave W #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Grand Ave W #216 has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Grand Ave W #216 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Grand Ave W #216 has units with air conditioning.
