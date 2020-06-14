260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 20
Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.
Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more
Finding an apartment in Shoreview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.