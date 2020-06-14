260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN

Apartment List
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.

Lexington
1 Unit Available
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,138
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$829
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
1 Unit Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
City Guide for Shoreview, MN

Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.

Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shoreview, MN

Finding an apartment in Shoreview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

