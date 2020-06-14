/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
225 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cardigan
16 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
836 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
10 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$948
760 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Falcon Heights
4 Units Available
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,194
701 sqft
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:53pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
