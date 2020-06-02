All apartments in Rosemount
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

3790 Drumcliffe Court

3790 Drumcliffe Court · (651) 764-7300
Location

3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN 55068

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 4800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

Gorgeous 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with a fireplace, 3 car attached garage, hardwood floors, a mudroom, and a great deck! This home also features a dining room, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island, and a bonus living room. Don't forget to ask about the studio!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5rmQJyJFHw&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, & Water/Sewer

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 16. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (small dogs under 20lbs and 2 max, no cats or big dogs), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have any available units?
3790 Drumcliffe Court has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have?
Some of 3790 Drumcliffe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Drumcliffe Court currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Drumcliffe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Drumcliffe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Drumcliffe Court is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does offer parking.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have a pool?
No, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have accessible units?
No, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3790 Drumcliffe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3790 Drumcliffe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
