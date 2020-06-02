3790 Drumcliffe Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***



Gorgeous 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with a fireplace, 3 car attached garage, hardwood floors, a mudroom, and a great deck! This home also features a dining room, a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island, and a bonus living room. Don't forget to ask about the studio!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5rmQJyJFHw&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, & Water/Sewer



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 16. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check, and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (small dogs under 20lbs and 2 max, no cats or big dogs), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.