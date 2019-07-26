All apartments in Rosemount
Rosemount, MN
3360 137th Street W
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

3360 137th Street W

3360 137th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

3360 137th Street West, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-story Evermoor town home with finished walk out lower level. Backs up to picturesque wooded area and pond. Solid Oak hardwood floors. Open floor plan, lots of windows and natural light. Private Master Bath, gas fireplace, two story entry, washer, dryer and all appliances included. Owner pays association which includes all outside maintenance, snow removal, trash, water & sewer. Move-in Ready. Located in the extremely nice Evermoor neighborhood and excellent location. No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 137th Street W have any available units?
3360 137th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 3360 137th Street W have?
Some of 3360 137th Street W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 137th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
3360 137th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 137th Street W pet-friendly?
No, 3360 137th Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemount.
Does 3360 137th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 3360 137th Street W offers parking.
Does 3360 137th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 137th Street W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 137th Street W have a pool?
No, 3360 137th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 3360 137th Street W have accessible units?
No, 3360 137th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 137th Street W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 137th Street W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 137th Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 137th Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
