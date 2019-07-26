3360 137th Street W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2-story Evermoor town home with finished walk out lower level. Backs up to picturesque wooded area and pond. Solid Oak hardwood floors. Open floor plan, lots of windows and natural light. Private Master Bath, gas fireplace, two story entry, washer, dryer and all appliances included. Owner pays association which includes all outside maintenance, snow removal, trash, water & sewer. Move-in Ready. Located in the extremely nice Evermoor neighborhood and excellent location. No section 8