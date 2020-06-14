Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Robbinsdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Robbinsdale
12 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique

Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1850 sqft
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,283
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,193
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Stevens Square
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
40 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Lowry Hill
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Isles
3 Units Available
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Birchwood
7 Units Available
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$939
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
900 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and hardwood-style flooring. Residents get access to a community room and picnic spots. On-site parking available. Easy access to I-394. Close to Westwood Hills Nature Center.
$
Meadow Lake Park
10 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Uptown
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,158
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Uptown
8 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
$
Loring Park
88 Units Available
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,185
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,220
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
$
Downtown East
45 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Robbinsdale, MN

Tweet tweet! Robbinsdale. Minnesota is nicknamed Birdtown. Why? Well, because a robin is a bird, duh.

Robbinsdale is a picturesque city located to the northwest of the state's largest city, Minneapolis. In fact, this city, with a population of approximately 14,000, was once a suburb of Minneapolis. As a resident of Robbinsdale, you're only a 13-minute drive away from The City of Lakes. It's like having the best of both the worlds - living in a small town that has its own charm and getting to attend the Minnesota Twins' home games at the Target Field in the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Robbinsdale, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Robbinsdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

