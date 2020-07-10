All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

5128 Scott Path

5128 Scott Path · No Longer Available
Location

5128 Scott Path, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c0e6050c4 ----
Townhome in a central Robbinsdale location. This home has 3 good-sized bedrooms on the upper level with a large master suite that also has a private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. The main level boasts an open floor plan with an attached deck, gas fireplace, and high ceilings for large gatherings. =

The kitchen features light hardwood cabinetry, an eat-in breakfast bar, and lots of counter space for storing your many kitchen accessories. There is also a large double refrigerator, stove, a microwave and dishwasher making the kitchen both functional and attractive. The adjacent eat-in dining room is also large and ready for your use.

Available: June 21, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: No Pets

Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal
All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge and Trash: $95/Month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 Scott Path have any available units?
5128 Scott Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 5128 Scott Path have?
Some of 5128 Scott Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 Scott Path currently offering any rent specials?
5128 Scott Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 Scott Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128 Scott Path is pet friendly.
Does 5128 Scott Path offer parking?
No, 5128 Scott Path does not offer parking.
Does 5128 Scott Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 Scott Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 Scott Path have a pool?
No, 5128 Scott Path does not have a pool.
Does 5128 Scott Path have accessible units?
No, 5128 Scott Path does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 Scott Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 Scott Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 5128 Scott Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 5128 Scott Path does not have units with air conditioning.

