5128 Scott Path

Townhome in a central Robbinsdale location. This home has 3 good-sized bedrooms on the upper level with a large master suite that also has a private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. The main level boasts an open floor plan with an attached deck, gas fireplace, and high ceilings for large gatherings. =



The kitchen features light hardwood cabinetry, an eat-in breakfast bar, and lots of counter space for storing your many kitchen accessories. There is also a large double refrigerator, stove, a microwave and dishwasher making the kitchen both functional and attractive. The adjacent eat-in dining room is also large and ready for your use.



Available: June 21, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: No Pets



Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal

All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge and Trash: $95/Month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



