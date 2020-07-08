6638 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom July 1st MOVE IN - Property Id: 278936



This very well kept up home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with 1 car garage. This house has a wood fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278936

