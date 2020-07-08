All apartments in Richfield
Last updated May 20 2020

6638 Bloomington Ave

6638 Bloomington Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6638 Bloomington Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom July 1st MOVE IN - Property Id: 278936

This very well kept up home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with 1 car garage. This house has a wood fireplace, central air conditioning, washer/dryer. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care. PETS welcome with deposit and owners written approval. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278936
Property Id 278936

(RLNE5778432)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
6638 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6638 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 6638 Bloomington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6638 Bloomington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6638 Bloomington Ave offers parking.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6638 Bloomington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 6638 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 6638 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 Bloomington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 Bloomington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6638 Bloomington Ave has units with air conditioning.

