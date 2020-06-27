Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7294 147th Ln NW Available 10/01/19 2 Br / 1.5 Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Ramsey Available October 1! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!



Located in Ramsey near Bunker Lake and Ramsey Blvd, close to parks, shops, and restaurants.



This town home features an open kitchen and living room with a breakfast bar and walk-out patio to enjoy the sun. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with the 2nd bedroom on the same level. A deep 1-car attached garage offers extra storage and a washer/dryer are included.

Garbage, lawn care / snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text 952.905.6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com



