All apartments in Ramsey
Find more places like 7294 147th Ln NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
7294 147th Ln NW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

7294 147th Ln NW

7294 147th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramsey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7294 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7294 147th Ln NW Available 10/01/19 2 Br / 1.5 Ba TH w/ 1-Car Garage in Ramsey Available October 1! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

Located in Ramsey near Bunker Lake and Ramsey Blvd, close to parks, shops, and restaurants.

This town home features an open kitchen and living room with a breakfast bar and walk-out patio to enjoy the sun. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet with the 2nd bedroom on the same level. A deep 1-car attached garage offers extra storage and a washer/dryer are included.
Garbage, lawn care / snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities.
Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text 952.905.6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE2498216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7294 147th Ln NW have any available units?
7294 147th Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 7294 147th Ln NW have?
Some of 7294 147th Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7294 147th Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
7294 147th Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7294 147th Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7294 147th Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 7294 147th Ln NW offers parking.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7294 147th Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW have a pool?
No, 7294 147th Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 7294 147th Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7294 147th Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7294 147th Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7294 147th Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW
Ramsey, MN 55303
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest
Ramsey, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 BedroomsRamsey 2 Bedrooms
Ramsey Apartments with BalconyRamsey Apartments with Gym
Ramsey Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN
Monticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNWaite Park, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities