1125 N Arm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly sauna

Rare Orono ramber for lease!! Beautifully updated w/a sauna! - Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Orono!! - Views of Forest Lake Bay, Lake Minnetonka! Has a very open Kitchen/dining/living area w/tons of natural light! New stainless appliances, granite counters, and back splash. Has a big deck for entertaining with great views! 3.5 garage spaces w/ 3 parking stalls available! Master Bedroom with private bath, Sauna, Large deck. Large private lot. Open enroll to Orono Schools! For more info call/text Neal Lawson w/National Realty Guild today @ 612-418-5892

Wont last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4758778)