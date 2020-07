Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

2 large shared kitchens, dining rooms, and living rooms as well as 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in this large farm house. Easy access to the city by Hwy 52 or Hwy 63, makes it less than 15 minutes to downtown Rochester and Mayo Clinic. $600/room COVERS utilities, snow removal, garbage, and lawn care. Each room has a unique lock and key. Large yard, and plenty of space on this 5 acre property! You can not beat this deal in Rochester. 1 Bedroom available on July 1st!