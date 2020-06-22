6854 Upper 5th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this lovely 2 bedroom plus den single family home located in a quiet neighborhood and on a large corner lot in Oakdale!! It features a living room with hardwood oak floors, a lovely eat in kitchen including range and fridge. All three bedrooms also feature oak hardwood floors! Other amenities include a washer/dryer, central air conditioning, a 2 car detached garage with opener, wrap-around driveway, and an unfinished basement great for storage!



Pet with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. $15 dollars for second. ( See dog restrictions below)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Please no smoking in this home. $15 monthly furnace maintenance fee. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.



Approximate Utilities:

Electric = $89.00/mo.

Gas = $57/mo.

Water - $90/qtr.

Garbage = $70/qtr.



This home is available for 9/1 or 10/1