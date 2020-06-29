Amenities

6483 13th St N Available 06/01/20 House Available June 1, Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage - Single family house available in Oakdale June 1. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. There are sliding glass doors off the dining area that lead to a small deck. There's also a breakfast bar between the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The larger bedroom has sliding glass doors that walk out to the back yard. There is also central air conditioning and an attached 2 car garage. One small pet is okay with a $25/month pet fee.



Rent includes the association dues.

$50 application fee per adult.

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.\



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE5578726)