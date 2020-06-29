All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated February 29 2020

6483 13th St N

6483 13th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6483 13th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6483 13th St N Available 06/01/20 House Available June 1, Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage - Single family house available in Oakdale June 1. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. There are sliding glass doors off the dining area that lead to a small deck. There's also a breakfast bar between the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The larger bedroom has sliding glass doors that walk out to the back yard. There is also central air conditioning and an attached 2 car garage. One small pet is okay with a $25/month pet fee.

Rent includes the association dues.
$50 application fee per adult.
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.\

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE5578726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6483 13th St N have any available units?
6483 13th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 6483 13th St N have?
Some of 6483 13th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6483 13th St N currently offering any rent specials?
6483 13th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6483 13th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6483 13th St N is pet friendly.
Does 6483 13th St N offer parking?
Yes, 6483 13th St N offers parking.
Does 6483 13th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6483 13th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6483 13th St N have a pool?
No, 6483 13th St N does not have a pool.
Does 6483 13th St N have accessible units?
No, 6483 13th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 6483 13th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6483 13th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6483 13th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6483 13th St N has units with air conditioning.
