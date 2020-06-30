6382 13th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 coffee bar parking garage guest parking

Excellent huge size bedrooms & living room.

End unit townhouse! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Open kitchen and living room space is great for entertaining. Master has walk-in-closet and upper bathroom is a walk-thru from master bedroom. Additional guest parking directly next door to unit. Small townhome development, close to highways, schools, grocery stores, etc Great location!

-We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.



Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.

-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.

- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)

-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.

-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or Tax return.

-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.

- Pets monthly fee $25 Plus non-refundable for each pets damage deposit $200.

-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.



-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.

-We check criminal & housing history.

-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.

—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.

-Cub Foods. 3min

-Hy-Vee 3min

-Costco. 7 min

-Sams Club. 12 min

-Dollar Tree. 3 min



—-Coffee Shop.

-Starbucks & Caribou Coffee 3 min