Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

6382 13th St N

6382 13th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6382 13th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
garage
guest parking
Excellent huge size bedrooms & living room.
End unit townhouse! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Open kitchen and living room space is great for entertaining. Master has walk-in-closet and upper bathroom is a walk-thru from master bedroom. Additional guest parking directly next door to unit. Small townhome development, close to highways, schools, grocery stores, etc Great location!
-We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.

Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.
-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.
- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)
-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.
-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or Tax return.
-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.
- Pets monthly fee $25 Plus non-refundable for each pets damage deposit $200.
-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.

-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.
-We check criminal & housing history.
-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.
—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.
-Cub Foods. 3min
-Hy-Vee 3min
-Costco. 7 min
-Sams Club. 12 min
-Dollar Tree. 3 min

—-Coffee Shop.
-Starbucks & Caribou Coffee 3 min

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6382 13th St N have any available units?
6382 13th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 6382 13th St N have?
Some of 6382 13th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6382 13th St N currently offering any rent specials?
6382 13th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6382 13th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6382 13th St N is pet friendly.
Does 6382 13th St N offer parking?
Yes, 6382 13th St N offers parking.
Does 6382 13th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6382 13th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6382 13th St N have a pool?
No, 6382 13th St N does not have a pool.
Does 6382 13th St N have accessible units?
No, 6382 13th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 6382 13th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6382 13th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6382 13th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6382 13th St N has units with air conditioning.

