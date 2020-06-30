6382 13th St N

Amenities
Excellent huge size bedrooms & living room.
End unit townhouse! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Open kitchen and living room space is great for entertaining. Master has walk-in-closet and upper bathroom is a walk-thru from master bedroom. Additional guest parking directly next door to unit. Small townhome development, close to highways, schools, grocery stores, etc Great location!
-We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.
Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.
-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.
- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)
-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.
-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or Tax return.
-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.
- Pets monthly fee $25 Plus non-refundable for each pets damage deposit $200.
-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.
-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.
-We check criminal & housing history.
-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.
—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.
-Cub Foods. 3min
-Hy-Vee 3min
-Costco. 7 min
-Sams Club. 12 min
-Dollar Tree. 3 min
—-Coffee Shop.
-Starbucks & Caribou Coffee 3 min