1469 Goodwin Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Lovely 2BR / 2BA Townhome for rent *Available 6/1* - Property Id: 112932



Great 2 BR/ 2 BA townhome in desirable Oakdale neighborhood. Home has been well cared for and is in excellent condition.



Main level: Living room, 1.5 BA, Kitchen with S/S appliances, and walkout deck off dining area.



Upper level: 2BR and 1 full bath.



Lower level: Laundry complete with on-site washer & dryer and a great space you can make into a family room, kids play area, or office space. Located blocks from Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Movie theater, and Major transportation routes.



PHOTES POSTED SOON.



Home is currently occupied and due to Covid 19 restrictions "No showings are allowed at this time."



Details:



Rent: $1425

Sec. Deposit: $1425

Available Date: 6/1/2020

Tenant pays: Electric, Water

Attached Garage, visitor parking

Pets: No cats, Dogs ok - 20 lbs. or less (house trained)

Pet fee: $240 Sec. deposit plus $35/m (Upon approval)



Income Req.

$2900/m single

$4320/m couples

Application $35 (nonrefundable)



NON-SMOKERS



Call 651-308-2588 for add'l information

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112932

