Oakdale, MN
1469 Goodwin Ave N
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1469 Goodwin Ave N

1469 Goodwin Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Goodwin Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Available 06/01/20 Lovely 2BR / 2BA Townhome for rent *Available 6/1* - Property Id: 112932

Great 2 BR/ 2 BA townhome in desirable Oakdale neighborhood. Home has been well cared for and is in excellent condition.

Main level: Living room, 1.5 BA, Kitchen with S/S appliances, and walkout deck off dining area.

Upper level: 2BR and 1 full bath.

Lower level: Laundry complete with on-site washer & dryer and a great space you can make into a family room, kids play area, or office space. Located blocks from Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Movie theater, and Major transportation routes.

PHOTES POSTED SOON.

Home is currently occupied and due to Covid 19 restrictions "No showings are allowed at this time."

Details:

Rent: $1425
Sec. Deposit: $1425
Available Date: 6/1/2020
Tenant pays: Electric, Water
Attached Garage, visitor parking
Pets: No cats, Dogs ok - 20 lbs. or less (house trained)
Pet fee: $240 Sec. deposit plus $35/m (Upon approval)

Income Req.
$2900/m single
$4320/m couples
Application $35 (nonrefundable)

NON-SMOKERS

Call 651-308-2588 for add'l information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112932
Property Id 112932

(RLNE5761062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have any available units?
1469 Goodwin Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have?
Some of 1469 Goodwin Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Goodwin Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Goodwin Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Goodwin Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Goodwin Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Goodwin Ave N offers parking.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 Goodwin Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have a pool?
No, 1469 Goodwin Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1469 Goodwin Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 Goodwin Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Goodwin Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 Goodwin Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
