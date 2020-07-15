/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
1998 Polaris Court
1998 Polaris Court, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
864 sqft
This fantastic property in North Saint Paul features THREE bedrooms on one level, as well as an open floorplan, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, and an impressive back yard.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Battle Creek
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Beaver Lake Heights
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Hayden Heights
1798 Nebraska Ave E
1798 East Nebraska Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home was all redone with new paint, floors, and updated appliances. Conveniently located just off White Bear Ave in St Paul.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
733 Case Avenue East - 1
733 Case Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled 3-bedroom, 1-bath unit with new kitchen including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry in unit. Fenced yard. Close to shopping and restaurants. Up/Down duplex on St Paul's Eastside.
