300 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN
According to a local rumor that triggered a gold rush (literally!), there is a buried treasure to be found somewhere along the shores of the Long Lake in New Brighton. While you probably won't be magically blessed with gold in New Brighton, it might just be "the city that works for you," as the town's official motto declares.
New Brighton has everything going for it: a rich cultural history, hospitable living conditions, and some of the best parks and recreation you can find outside the pages of a glossy magazine. Originally a native American settlement based upon Rice Creek harvests, the town expanded steadily after its incorporation in 1890. The stockyards that once made New Brighton a "town of cows" have since been replaced by farms and a sprawling mass of residential districts, but make no mistake - the city is still as alive and vibrant as it ever was, not to mention easier on the olfactory nerves. See more
Finding an apartment in New Brighton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.