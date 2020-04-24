5405 QUINCY ST

Amenities
1 or 2 Female Roomates Wanted - Property Id: 228682
1 or 2 female roommates wanted to share nice house in Mounds View on a big corner lot with 1 other female. The main floor and upstairs (4 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bath) are available with hard wood floors, completely updated kitchen and lots of space. Freshly painted and ideal if you like to cook or bake as there are 3 ovens with lots of lighting in kitchen area . I'll provide more pictures soon. Note background check required. $1450 plus utilities Please email questions. colson@nugyn.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5666258)