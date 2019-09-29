5570 Tonkawood Rd

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Home for Rent in Mound - Property Id: 151711



3 bedroom 2 bath single family 2 story home in Mound just off Harrison Bay on quiet street.



Available: October 1st



This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, a large living room and an inviting 4 season porch off the side, that can be used as a guest bedroom.



No inside pets allowed but outside pets are accepted in fully fenced backyard.



Provided services include: Garbage retrieval, Lawn maintenance, snow removal



Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric and city water/sewer.



Backgrounds checks required, no application fee to apply.



Space above the garage not for rent.



Mark- (763) 607-9355

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151711p

Property Id 151711



