All apartments in Mound
Find more places like 5570 Tonkawood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mound, MN
/
5570 Tonkawood Rd
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

5570 Tonkawood Rd

5570 Tonkawood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5570 Tonkawood Road, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Home for Rent in Mound - Property Id: 151711

3 bedroom 2 bath single family 2 story home in Mound just off Harrison Bay on quiet street.

Available: October 1st

This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, a large living room and an inviting 4 season porch off the side, that can be used as a guest bedroom.

No inside pets allowed but outside pets are accepted in fully fenced backyard.

Provided services include: Garbage retrieval, Lawn maintenance, snow removal

Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric and city water/sewer.

Backgrounds checks required, no application fee to apply.

Space above the garage not for rent.

Mark- (763) 607-9355
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151711p
Property Id 151711

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have any available units?
5570 Tonkawood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have?
Some of 5570 Tonkawood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Tonkawood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Tonkawood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Tonkawood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5570 Tonkawood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5570 Tonkawood Rd offers parking.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5570 Tonkawood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have a pool?
No, 5570 Tonkawood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have accessible units?
No, 5570 Tonkawood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5570 Tonkawood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5570 Tonkawood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5570 Tonkawood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNZimmerman, MNForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities