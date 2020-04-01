4470 Denbigh Road

Amenities

Another listing from Bryan @ Renters Warehouse!! Move in date = April 1st, 2020. In close proximity to Lake Minnetonka Beaches, and Dakota Rail Trail. Enjoy winter and summer activities with this Newly renovated Lower unit Duplex located across from the lake in Mound!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit features: New vinyl plank flooring throughout living room, hallway, and all 3 bedrooms, new paint throughout, new baseboard and trim throughout, painted bathroom vanity white, new bifold closet doors in bedrooms, new lighting fixtures in kitchen and bathroom, new shelving in bathroom closet, new boiler, new dishwasher, new plumbing in kitchen. Kitchen has walkout to patio, also includes washer and dryer in unit, deep single stall garage with new garage door. Utilities: Owner covers Water/Sewer, Tenant is responsible for Electricity, Gas, and Trash. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. (Rent: $1,350) (Security Deposit: $1,350) (One Time Lease Admin Fee= $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. WANT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING COPY AND PASTE LINK, https://showmojo.com/l/536aeb2042/4470-denbigh-rd-mound-mn-55364?sd=true or PLEASE EMAIL blang@renterswarehouse.com