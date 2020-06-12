/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 05:21pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 05:21pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1012 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Midtowne/Hillcrest is a small town home community located in the heart of beautiful Buffalo, Minnesota. These charming multi-level town homes offer private front and back entrances, updated kitchens, and large basements with additional storage space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
829 Willow Glen Court
829 Willow Glen Court, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1558 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
759 Willow Glen Drive
759 Willow Glen Drive, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1528 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1
711 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN