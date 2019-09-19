All apartments in Minnetrista
5225 St Marys Rd

5225 Saint Marys Road · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Saint Marys Road, Minnetrista, MN 55364

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home nested away from city life, within a block from a small public beach on Lake Minnetonka, only 3 blocks from public boat launch! Home not on lake but you have views from living room. Great neighborhood, home is located on a non-busy street with a neighborhood park across the street! Private fenced backyard with large patio. Inside features maple hardwood floors and tile throughout home. Big Kitchen takes center attraction with vaulted ceilings that continue throughout the living room. Finished basement that easily converts into 3rd bedroom.

*Available: NOW!
No section 8 or prior evictions accepted.
$35 app fee per person
Rent does not include utilities, yard work or snow removal.
Deposit $1595.00
Most pets accepted w/pet rent

*If interested please call Scott at 612.202.7595

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 St Marys Rd have any available units?
5225 St Marys Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 5225 St Marys Rd have?
Some of 5225 St Marys Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 St Marys Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5225 St Marys Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 St Marys Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 St Marys Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5225 St Marys Rd offers parking.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 St Marys Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd have a pool?
No, 5225 St Marys Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd have accessible units?
No, 5225 St Marys Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 St Marys Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 St Marys Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5225 St Marys Rd has units with air conditioning.

