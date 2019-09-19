5225 St Marys Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home nested away from city life, within a block from a small public beach on Lake Minnetonka, only 3 blocks from public boat launch! Home not on lake but you have views from living room. Great neighborhood, home is located on a non-busy street with a neighborhood park across the street! Private fenced backyard with large patio. Inside features maple hardwood floors and tile throughout home. Big Kitchen takes center attraction with vaulted ceilings that continue throughout the living room. Finished basement that easily converts into 3rd bedroom.



*Available: NOW!

No section 8 or prior evictions accepted.

$35 app fee per person

Rent does not include utilities, yard work or snow removal.

Deposit $1595.00

Most pets accepted w/pet rent



*If interested please call Scott at 612.202.7595