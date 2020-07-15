Apartment List
/
MN
/
mendota heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN with garages

Mendota Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2537 Concord Way
2537 Concord Way, Mendota Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1618 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo/townhome unit with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room, large master suite with walk-in closet, large sunroom overlooking the pond. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2580 Bedford Court
2580 Bedford Court, Mendota Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This 2 bed townhome is right next to Kensington Park, walking and bike paths! It has 2 levels and a great open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
272 George St W
272 West George Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
272 George St W - 272 George St West Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Upper Level Duplex in St .Paul - 272 George St West is a 2 bedroom upper level duplex in great area. $1040 Rent includes -garage stall -Laundry in basement -Water and trash.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
23 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
247 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
88 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,135
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
McCarrons
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
67 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,310
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,543
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:54 PM
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,245
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:56 PM
17 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
City Guide for Mendota Heights, MN

Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Mendota Heights, MN

Mendota Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mendota Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMendota Heights 3 BedroomsMendota Heights Apartments with Parking
Mendota Heights Apartments with PoolsMendota Heights Furnished Apartments
Mendota Heights Pet Friendly PlacesMendota Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MN
St. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities