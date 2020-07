Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home on 6+ private acres! This home has it all! Features include a gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, 2 large decks, pool with pool house, and an incredible master suite with private bath and huge walk-in closet. All baths have been completely redone. A short drive to highways, downtown Wayzata, and the Orono School campus. Rent or rent to own!!