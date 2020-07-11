31 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 54
1 of 65
1 of 23
1 of 49
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 43
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 34
1 of 33
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 31
Ever heard of the Alexander Ramsey House? It's often called the best Victorian-era home, and it's right here in Maplewood. Take that Painted Ladies.
Located in Ramsey County, Minnesota, Maplewood is one of those cities that has the magic of a perfect combination of days-gone-by with modern life. That's right, you can have a warm apple pie all while downloading apps on your fancy new phone. It gets pretty cold in the winter months, with an average temperature of 18F; the summer average high is 75F. The good news is that the cost of living index for Maplewood is only slightly higher than that for Minnesota (you're welcome, savings account), and 14 percent more than the national average. This makes Maplewood an affordable city, even more so for those moving from more expensive cities. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maplewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Maplewood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.