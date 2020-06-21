All apartments in Maple Plain
Last updated June 21 2020 at 10:41 PM

1820 Gladview Lane

1820 Gladview Lane · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1820 Gladview Lane, Maple Plain, MN 55359

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
sauna
4 bedroom rental home with half acre lot on cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms on main level. Large family room with deck. Large walk-in pantry. Orono Schools across from Baker Park, near trails & Lake Independence, sauna, fireplace. Available June 18th for a 12 month lease.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Gladview Lane have any available units?
1820 Gladview Lane has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 Gladview Lane have?
Some of 1820 Gladview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Gladview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Gladview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Gladview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Gladview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane offer parking?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane have a pool?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Gladview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Gladview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
