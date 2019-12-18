All apartments in Mahtomedi
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

3194 Century Avenue N

3194 North Century Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3194 North Century Avenue, Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer this new property! This lovely home is situated in a fantastic location....walk to Century College, super quick access to hop on 694, but yet this home is secluded on a very large lot surrounded by trees and woods offering shade and privacy! HIGH demand Mahtomedi schools. This rambler style home MAIN level is available. It features a very open layout and lots of space and a ton of sunshine! Oversized master bedroom with double doors, open living/dining area with hardwood floors, cute galley kitchen with updates like stainless appliances! Walkout from dining to deck overlooking private backyard. Another 2 tiered deck on the front side of home. Lawn and snow are taken care of for you, just sit back and enjoy! Rent $1195 plus $200 to cover all utilities. Shared laundry area in lower level, and small shed available. Avail immediately! Sorry, no pets, and not approved section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3194 Century Avenue N have any available units?
3194 Century Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mahtomedi, MN.
Is 3194 Century Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3194 Century Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3194 Century Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mahtomedi.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3194 Century Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3194 Century Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

