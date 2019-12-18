3194 Century Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are excited to offer this new property! This lovely home is situated in a fantastic location....walk to Century College, super quick access to hop on 694, but yet this home is secluded on a very large lot surrounded by trees and woods offering shade and privacy! HIGH demand Mahtomedi schools. This rambler style home MAIN level is available. It features a very open layout and lots of space and a ton of sunshine! Oversized master bedroom with double doors, open living/dining area with hardwood floors, cute galley kitchen with updates like stainless appliances! Walkout from dining to deck overlooking private backyard. Another 2 tiered deck on the front side of home. Lawn and snow are taken care of for you, just sit back and enjoy! Rent $1195 plus $200 to cover all utilities. Shared laundry area in lower level, and small shed available. Avail immediately! Sorry, no pets, and not approved section 8