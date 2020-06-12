/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Little Canada
12 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Results within 1 mile of Little Canada
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Little Canada
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1067 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1099 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
4 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Summit Hill
14 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Hazelwood
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
20 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Downtown St. Paul
93 Units Available
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
895 sqft
Located just north of the river in the heart of downtown, The Donegan delivers a casual, contemporary urban lifestyle wrapped in historic character. From our custom-fit studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans to our close proximity to the best St.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Summit - University
1 Unit Available
300 Marshall Ave Apt 6
300 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1337 sqft
Marketed by licensed Bridge Realty agent. This beautifully renovated Cathedral Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has every modern upgrade coupled with the character of the 1900's.
Similar Pages
Little Canada 1 BedroomsLittle Canada 2 BedroomsLittle Canada 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittle Canada 3 BedroomsLittle Canada Apartments with Balcony
Little Canada Apartments with GarageLittle Canada Apartments with GymLittle Canada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLittle Canada Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN