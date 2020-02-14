All apartments in Lino Lakes
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

6383 Fawn Lane

6383 Fawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6383 Fawn Lane, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
sauna
3 level split rental home overlooking pond on Cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom downstairs. Kitchen with high ceiling, stainless appliances & walks out to deck. Lower level family room walks out to backyard through beautiful 3 season porch. Sauna in basement, Centennial Schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6383 Fawn Lane have any available units?
6383 Fawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 6383 Fawn Lane have?
Some of 6383 Fawn Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6383 Fawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6383 Fawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6383 Fawn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6383 Fawn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane offer parking?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane have a pool?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6383 Fawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6383 Fawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

