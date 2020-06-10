4 Apartments for rent in Isanti, MN

/
Verified
2 Units Available
Evergreen
401 8th Ave NE, Isanti, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1200 sqft
Modern apartments with smart kitchen designs, window treatments, controlled entry and access to laundry on every level. Cat- and dog-friendly community with on-site management and garages.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Rum River
603 3rd Ave NW, Isanti, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a park setting, the community offers residential living with easy access to Downtown Isanti. Units feature open floor plans, linen closets and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
121 5th Ave. SW Main St.
121 5th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Unit Main St. Available 05/15/20 1 Bedroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 281519 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for rent. We pay for water, garbage, and heat. You pay for your electricity. Quiet neighborhood. Located in Cambridge, MN.
1 Unit Available
123 5th St. SW
123 5th Ave SW, Cambridge, MN
1 Bedroom
$725
Available 06/01/20 Duplex - Property Id: 274961 If you like Art Deco, you will Love this place. This charming one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Cambridge, MN. Walking distance to the hospital, post office and entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Isanti rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Isanti area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Isanti from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
