Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN with garage

Inver Grove Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
2 Units Available
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1067 sqft
Great location just off Highways 52 and 494 with easy access to downtown St. Paul and Mall of America. Large bedrooms, huge closets and W/D in unit. Public transportation, playground and parking on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Last updated June 15 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Luxury community features on-site laundry, playground and parking. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Great location on hilltop, overlooking Arbor Pointe Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Results within 1 mile of Inver Grove Heights

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
212 West Warburton Street
212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
319 2nd Avenue S
319 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 319 2nd Avenue S in South St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
46 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summit Hill
13 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown St. Paul
14 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Inver Grove Heights, MN

Inver Grove Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

