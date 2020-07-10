/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
21021 Juno Avenue North
21021 Juno Avenue North, Forest Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Beaches all closed? No problem! Love to go boating or fishing? This one-level lakefront property is the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to build memories for a lifetime. 1/2 hour from the Twin Cities.
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
Great location close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35 and I-694 for easy access to downtown. Units have large rooms, updated appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10550 National St NE
10550 National Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1800 sqft
Beautiful Split Level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blaine! This home features a nice dining area, living Room, 2 Bedrooms and bathroom on the main level. Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom in the walk out basement to patio and back yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sitzer
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN