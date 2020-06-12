/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN
1 Unit Available
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.
1 Unit Available
13073 Fondant Trail N
13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1687 sqft
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted.
Results within 1 mile of Hugo
1 Unit Available
5776 130th Lane N
5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3409 sqft
This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Hugo
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Verified
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1067 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
Little Canada
12 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
$
Hazelwood
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.
