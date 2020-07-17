5927 131st Court North

Amenities

new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction! Stunning 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Hugo! - Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage. Whether you are cooking up a storm in this fully equipped kitchen, blowing off some steam in the sport court, or observing the activity and relaxing with a refreshment from the wet bar....this home truly has it all. Possible Rent with Option. For more info call Tara Welch at 651-592-8720



(RLNE5780877)