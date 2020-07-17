All apartments in Hugo
5927 131st Court North

5927 131st Ct N · (952) 200-0145
Location

5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN 55038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5927 131st Court North · Avail. now

$4,800

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction! Stunning 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Hugo! - Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage. Whether you are cooking up a storm in this fully equipped kitchen, blowing off some steam in the sport court, or observing the activity and relaxing with a refreshment from the wet bar....this home truly has it all. Possible Rent with Option. For more info call Tara Welch at 651-592-8720

(RLNE5780877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 131st Court North have any available units?
5927 131st Court North has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5927 131st Court North currently offering any rent specials?
5927 131st Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 131st Court North pet-friendly?
No, 5927 131st Court North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 5927 131st Court North offer parking?
Yes, 5927 131st Court North offers parking.
Does 5927 131st Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 131st Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 131st Court North have a pool?
No, 5927 131st Court North does not have a pool.
Does 5927 131st Court North have accessible units?
No, 5927 131st Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 131st Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 131st Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5927 131st Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5927 131st Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
