Hugo, MN
13073 Fondant Trail N
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:02 PM

13073 Fondant Trail N

13073 Fondant Trl N · (612) 701-4375
Location

13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN 55038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1687 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted. Highlights include has a large island, pantry, 9' main level ceilings, Koch Birch soft close Cabinetry, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace with stacked stone and mantle. Vast amounts of light beaming in through the beautiful windows. The Master Bedroom is complete with private bath, walk-in closet, and main floor laundry with sink and cabinets. The 4 car tandem garage with 8' doors are insulated great for extra storage or work for area for the crafty! All this in the prestigious Community of Adelaide Landing with 4+ miles of walking paths, park, and convenient access to the cities. This is new construction and ready for move in.
Rent with Option possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have any available units?
13073 Fondant Trail N has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13073 Fondant Trail N have?
Some of 13073 Fondant Trail N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13073 Fondant Trail N currently offering any rent specials?
13073 Fondant Trail N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13073 Fondant Trail N pet-friendly?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N offer parking?
Yes, 13073 Fondant Trail N does offer parking.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have a pool?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail N does not have a pool.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have accessible units?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail N does not have accessible units.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13073 Fondant Trail N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail N does not have units with air conditioning.
