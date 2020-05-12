13073 Fondant Trail N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted. Highlights include has a large island, pantry, 9' main level ceilings, Koch Birch soft close Cabinetry, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace with stacked stone and mantle. Vast amounts of light beaming in through the beautiful windows. The Master Bedroom is complete with private bath, walk-in closet, and main floor laundry with sink and cabinets. The 4 car tandem garage with 8' doors are insulated great for extra storage or work for area for the crafty! All this in the prestigious Community of Adelaide Landing with 4+ miles of walking paths, park, and convenient access to the cities. This is new construction and ready for move in.

Rent with Option possible!