/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1427 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1408 Winnetka Ave N
1408 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
Come view this 4-bed, 1.
1 of 9
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6401 Phoenix St
6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069 Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes! Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
2428 Mount View Avenue
2428 Mount View Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1631 sqft
Fantastic Bryn Mawr 2 Story w/3 bd on one level, spacious and updated kitchen w/large dining area as well as sunny living room w/beautiful fireplace and access to charming deck. AVAILABLE ON 7/17.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1323 Oliver Ave N
1323 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1323 Oliver Ave N - Property Id: 68091 ***EMAIL FOR FREE APPLICATION: vrrentalapplication@gmail.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
632 Morgan Ave South
632 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1620 sqft
632 Morgan Ave South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house in Bryn-Mawr neighborhood with a view! - Another fantastic listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 07/1/20 This spacious 3 bedroom home sits between a large front and back yard
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Eliot
1 Unit Available
1812 Colorado Ave. S
1812 Colorado Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH! Updated house in great St. Louis Park location. Close to the West End, Downtown, and Uptown. Washer & dryer included. Available August 1st. Sunny 3 bed, 1 bath with 1.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Valley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
2033 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
2052 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1591 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Robbinsdale
13 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeland Park
6 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Similar Pages
Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Valley 3 BedroomsGolden Valley Accessible ApartmentsGolden Valley Apartments with Balcony
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with GymGolden Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGolden Valley Apartments with ParkingGolden Valley Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN